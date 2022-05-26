Louis Ebrom, Jr., 86, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on May 24, 2022.
Louis (or Jr. as many called him) was born October 15, 1935 to Elizabeth (Pilarczyk) Ebrom and Louis Ebrom, Sr. in Coy City, Karnes County, Texas. At an early age, the family moved to Karnes City, Texas where he had to quit school early to help support his family financially. He was married to Joyce Booth, (a Beeville native) by the Righteous Reverend Harold Palmer on August 15, 1954 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beeville where he remained an active member until his death.
He started work as a “rough neck” for Coastal States Oil & Gas, and with the help and support of his wife, Joyce, was able to retire after working 29.5 years at the age of 55 as a Senior Drilling Foreman.
After he retired from Coastal, he started his own Consulting business (606 Enterprise, Inc.) where he worked until he retired again in 2008. Throughout his lifetime, his drilling employment and skills took him to many states, including Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, California, Wyoming, Utah, North Dakota and Michigan. His knowledge of the field also allowed him to work in offshore drilling, which, at that time was the most dangerous drilling area. Though he had little education, he instilled in his children and grandchildren the significance of education for their future and all but one received a higher education degree.
Louis and his wife enjoyed traveling, and in the later years of his life, visiting casinos in the Lake Charles, Louisiana area. In his spare time, he could frequently be found playing poker or gin with his friends.
He cherished his family and was very generous with his time and his money to them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Elizabeth Ebrom; his three brothers, C.E., Lucien and Kenneth; and his son, Louis Reagan Ebrom.
Survivors include his wife of almost 68 years, Joyce Booth Ebrom; his children, Kathlyn (Ford) Patton of Beeville and Diane (Larry) Schramm of Panama; his grandsons, Jason (Elise) Kotara of Round Rock, Lance (LeAnna) Kotara of Nashville, Tennessee, and Louis Reagan Ebrom, Jr. of Colorado; his sisters, Ellen Shanahan of Houston and Patsy Mareth of Marion; his brother-in-law, Kenneth Allen (Leona) Booth of Victoria; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 30, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville followed by a Rosary at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ford Patton, Kenneth Booth, Ronnie Shanahan, Donnie Shanahan, Gary Edwards and Luis Alaniz.
