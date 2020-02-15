Louise Parmelia (Nolin) Reagan, 78, of Corpus Christi, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Mrs. Reagan was born April 5, 1941, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, to Ernest and Jeannette (Desjardins) Nolin. She married Gene Pryor Reagan in Reno, Nevada, on Oct. 3, 1958. She was district coordinator for Victoria Independent School District and taught at Gonzales and Rockport ISDs. Besides serving as a school faculty member, she worked for the Department of State in the Philippines teaching Vietnamese refugees English to assist their re-homing in the U.S.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Gene Pryor Reagan, on Feb. 16, 1988.
Survivors include two sons, Gene Reagan of Corpus Christi and Louis (Maria) Reagan of Fort Worth; a daughter, Jeannette Curtice of Lockhart; a sister, Frances (Norman) Moore of Corpus Christi; seven grandchildren, Shannon, Drew, Michell, Gabriella, Wesley, Madeline Rebekah and Jonathan; and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Oakville Cemetery in Oakville.
