Lucia Cruz Perez, 2 weeks, of Tynan, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Infant Perez was born Nov. 17, 2019, in Beeville to Gabriela Felix and Elias Perez III.
She was preceded in death by a grandmother, Cruz Martinez.
Survivors include her parents, Gabriela and Elias Perez III of Tynan; and grandparents, Maria Del Rocio Mata Perez of Mexico, Gaston Felix of Mercedes and Lydia and Elias Perez Jr. of Tynan.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Treviño Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Tom Mathis Cemetery in Mathis.
Treviño Funeral Home