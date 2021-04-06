BEEVILLE – Lucia S. (Lucy) Fuentes, 92, of Beeville, passed away on April 5, 2021. She was born on May 31, 1928, in Laredo, Texas, to Nasario and Juana (Pedrosa) Solis. She married Adolfo C. Fuentes on Nov. 1, 1958, in Beeville, Tx. She was a retired housekeeper.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Nasario and Juana Solis; husband, Adolfo C. Fuentes; her son, Joe Zamora, Jr.; two brothers, Roman and Nasario Solis, Jr.; four sisters, Bonifacia Puente, Angelita S. Barrios, Mary Montes and Rosa Montes.
She is survived by three grandsons, Vincent and Alejandro Zamora both of Beeville and Michael Anthony Estrada of Knoxville, TN; one brother, Paul (Debra) Montes of Tehachapi, CA and one sister, Eva Estrada of Bakersfield, CA. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Thursday, April 8, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 am on Friday, April 9, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Luke officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are Vincent Zamora, Louis Miguel Sanchez, Gabriel Solis, Domingo Puente, Jr., Matthew Cantu, Alejandro D. Zamora and Jeremiah Zamora. Honorary pallbearers are Ernesto Solis, Roman Solis, Jr. and Benny Rey Puente, Jr. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Mary Aman (Wicker Basket), Day Malone Lohse (Prosperity Bank), Chris Curtis (Motor Masters) and Judy Cline (Schulz & Wroten Pharmacy) for all their special care and attention to our beloved Lucy.
