Lucille (Kraemer) Borchers, 98, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at her home in Beeville.
Mrs. Borchers was born Dec. 27, 1920, in Burton to Alfred and Hedwig (Steffen) Kraemer. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, worked as a U.S. postmaster and oil field dispatcher and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Hedwig Kraemer; two brothers, Clarence and Henry Kraemer; a sister, Ruby Marquis; brother-in-law, Paul Marquis; daughter, Martha Jo Stovall; son-in-law, Frank Stovall; and her husband, Ralph Borchers on July 18, 1988.
Survivors include a niece, Paula Kay Berg; and a granddaughter, Holly Stovall.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home chapel.
A graveside service will be conducted at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Gary Conklin officiating.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home