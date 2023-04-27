Lucille “Lucy” Gary passed through the gates to her heavenly reward on Friday, March 31, at 2:15 p.m. in Clifton, Texas. The devoted daughter, faithful wife, loving mother and grandmother was 90 years old.
Lucy Leverman (Gary) was born during the great depression on Dec. 5, 1932 in Beeville, Tx. She was the second of four children born to Herbert and Ella (Buehring) Leverman. Following graduation from A.C Jones high school, Lucy embarked on a long career as a telephone operator with Southwestern Bell in 1949.
Lucy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom Ross Gary, her parents, Herbert and Ella (Buehring) Leverman, her elder brother, Herbert Henry Leverman and her son-in-law, David Lee Fields.
The Gary family had two daughters who described their mother as a “family person” with a beautiful soprano singing voice who served as church organist at the Lutheran Church in Beeville. She loved flower gardening and rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. She was friendly, outgoing and loved visiting with anyone she met.
Lucy leaves to cherish her memory, her two daughters, Kim Gary Fields and Karen Gary Thomasy, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, two younger sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and treasured friends from a life well-lived.