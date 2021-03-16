BEEVILLE – Luis C. “Wicho” Hernandez, 62, of Beeville, passed away on March 14, 2021. He was born on June 17, 1958, to Primitivo and Isabel (Cavazos) Hernandez, Sr. He had worked for several years for Pepsi Cola and most recently as a tech assistant in the air conditioning business.
He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Santos, Primitivo, Jr., Jesse and Rudy Hernandez; and one sister, Lucy Cuevas.
He is survived by one son, Luis Hernandez, Jr. of Kansas; daughter he raised, Linda Moreno of Beeville; five sisters, Erlinda Colunga of Beeville, Diana (Adan) Castillo of Skidmore, Ester (Roy) Resendez of Victoria, Senaida (Gilbert Ramirez) Villarreal of Louisiana and Kathy Perez of Austin; three brothers, Ted, Alfredo and Joe (Irma Peralez) Hernandez all of Beeville. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Thursday, March 18, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 7 pm. Chapel services were held at 10 am Friday, March 19, 2021. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Villarreal, Rolando Cuevas, Adan Castillo, David Ybanez, Tomas Lara and Roy Resendez. Honorary pallbearers will be Luis Hernandez, Jr., Joe Quinn Villarreal and Victor Colunga.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel