Luis G. Espinoza, 63, of Beeville, passed away on June 13, 2020. He was born on Aug. 17, 1956, in San Antonio, Texas, to Guadalupe G. and Maria (Gutierrez) Espinoza. He married Mary Elva Perales in 1972 in Beeville, Texas. He worked most of his life as an auto and body repairman and was a member of the Calaveras Motorcycle Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Santiago (Jimmy) Espinoza and Juan Espinoza; and one sister, Maria Luisa “Licha” Zuniga.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Elva Espinoza of Beeville; five sons, Luis (Rachel) Espinoza, Jr. and Carlos Y. (Melissa Saenz) Espinoza of Beeville, Jaime R. (Emily) Espinoza of Kenedy, Daniel L. (Drucilla) Espinoza and Roland G. (Brandi Rios) Espinoza of Beeville; three brothers, Rudy (Lucy) Espinoza and Eligio (Gloria) Espinoza, both of Corpus Christi, and Carlos (Lydia) Espinoza of George West; four sisters, Petra (Ray) Vallejo, Oralia (Luis Perez) Hinojosa and Lucy (Ron) Gratehouse, all of Corpus Christi, and Molly E. (Silvestre) Reyes of George West. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, one great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4-9 pm on Thursday, June 18, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, June 19, at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Jacob Valayath officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers will be Luis Espinoza, Jr., Carlos Y. Espinoza, Jaime R. Espinoza, Daniel L. Espinoza, Roland G. Espinoza and Silvestre Reyes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Marcus Martinez, John Victor Gaona, Willie C. Bridge and Justin Warner.
