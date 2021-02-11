Mr. Luis Herrera Jr., age 77, of Beeville, Texas, having finished his work on earth, was called into the presence of our Lord and passed peacefully surrounded by his family on February 10, 2021. Luis was a loving father and Popo. He loved hunting, fishing, listening to corridos, a huge Dallas Cowboy’s fan, and loved barbecue family gatherings.
Luis was born on July 2, 1943, in Beeville, Texas, to Luis Herrera Sr. and Herlinda Campos Herrera.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Elvira V. Herrera; brothers, Guadalupe “Lupe” Herrera, Ruben G. Herrera; sons, Luis Herrera III, Gilbert Herrera, Gilbert Lee Herrera; grandchildren, Robert “Bobby” G. Huebner, Conrado Garcia IV; and mother-in-law, Jesusa Arrisola.
Luis is survived by his children, Abel (Rita) V. Herrera, Victoria (Bryan) Hill, both of Corpus Christi, Texas, Leonardo (Diana) Cantu, Melivanel (Marylou) Cantu, both of Beeville; 20 grandchildren and 29 great-great-grandchildren; and loving sisters, Maria H. Garcia, Bernarda H. Campos, Herlinda H. Barrera.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 5:30pm at St. James Catholic Church with the recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Luke officiating on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Roger Vega, Justin Cantu, Jordan Cantu, Matthew Cantu, Joshua “JJ” Cantu and Leo Cantu Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charisma A. Gonzalez and Gregory X. Gonzalez.
Treviño Funeral Home