Mr. Luiz Martinez, 62, of Beeville passed away on August 4, 2020.
He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 16, 1957, to Guillermo Carabajal Martinez and Lucia Martinez Martinez. He was a construction worker and proudly served our country in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his father; brothers, Rolando Martinez and Juan Manuel Martinez; and brother-in-law, Santos M. Carrillo.
Luiz is survived by his children, Luis (Cynthia) Perez, Joe Gabriel Perez, Julian (Gabriela) Perez and Manuel Perez, all of Beeville, Texas; 20 grandchildren; mother, Lucia (Martinez) Martinez, sister-in-law, Mary Martinez of Corpus Christi; siblings, Guillermo Jr. (Evangelina) Martinez of Corpus Christi, Texas, Calisto Martinez of North Fort Myers, Florida, Rogelio (Guadalupe) Matinez of Beeville, Texas, Graciela M. Carillo of San Antonio of San Antonio, Texas, Anna Lucia Martinez, Martha Ann Martinez, Martin Martinez, Enrique Martinez, all of Corpus Christi, Texas and Ely B. Martinez of Beeville, Texas.
A private burial will be held at a later date at Coastal Bend Veteran Cemetery.
