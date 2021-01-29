Lupita “Lucy” (Nava) Alaniz, age 98, of Beeville, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 26, 2020 and is now with her Lord and Savior.
Born October 6, 1922, in Edna, Texas, to John and Elia Nava, she met Crecencio Alaniz, the great love of her life, when he chauffeured her and his cousin, Gena Rojas, to a dance in Pettus, Texas. They married in December 1940 and had two daughters, Saundra and Brunilda. Lucy took great pleasure in her career as a beautician and grew her following to include many clients who became lifelong friends. Even after retiring at age 85, she volunteered her services at the nursing home to “keep the ladies and gentlemen looking their best” in their golden years.
Her greatest love was serving God. As a member of Our Lady of Victory Church, she belonged to the St. Anne’s Society — a group of lovely ladies who worked the kitchen during Bingo games and sold their home-baked goods. Lucy was well known for her amazing chocolate cakes! She also volunteered her cosmetology talents and participated with the 24-hour prayer groups.
Lucy never met a stranger and made friends wherever she traveled. Her infectious smile and love of life were enjoyed by anyone fortunate to spend time with her. She was not only full of life, but always full of energy for work, friends and, most of all, family. She is remembered for her love of dancing, faithfulness to God and willingness to do for others. Always elegant, Lucy enjoyed beautiful clothes and was never without her signature lipstick perfectly in place. Her granddaughters remember her love of coffee, shopping and batches of delicious fruitcake cookies she made each Christmas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Elia Nava; sister Lena Sanchez and brother-in-law Ben Sanchez; brother Edward and sister-in-law Mayme Nava; brother Ernest Nava and sister-in-law Ramona Nava; along with her husband Crecencio “Chencho” Alaniz.
Surviving Lucy are her daughters, Saundra and Dr. Mark Paine and Bruni and Rex Appleton; granddaughters Kelly Sowa and Jennifer and Ross Dixon; and great-granddaughter Avery Dixon.
She will be greatly missed by her extensive Nava and Alaniz families from Beeville and the surrounding South Texas area. In particular, we are beyond thankful for the extra love and caring support provided to Lucy by her niece Sabrina Garza of San Antonio and friend Pamela Perez of Beeville.
Lucy’s family send their heartfelt thanks for the unconditional love and care given in her last years by the nurses and caregivers of Brookdale Senior Living, Kingsley in San Antonio. In mom’s last few days, our family felt their love so strongly and were embraced by all their “Lucy Stories” that brought us laughter, tears and much comfort.
Services, under the direction of Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beeville. Rosary will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial is slated at Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery where Lucy will be laid to rest beside her beloved, Crecencio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Beeville.
Pallbearers will be Jody Alaniz, George Benavides, Ross Dixon, Freddy De Russe, Reynaldo Garcia, Rosendo Garcia, Edward Nava and Joe Henry Lopez.
