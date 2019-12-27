Luz G. Garza, 86, of Beeville, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
Mr. Garza was born July 22, 1933, in Beeville to Rafael and Valentina (Gutierrez) Garza. He was a 1954 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and married his high school sweetheart and fellow classmate, Carolina Ochoa. He had a passion for music and his musical career spanned more than 70 years and included touring all over Europe and the United States playing bajo sexto and singing vocals for Flaco Jimenez, Mingo Saldivar and Chano Cadena, to name a few plus his own groups which were Luz Garza y Los Tejanos, Luz Garza y Los Sunrays and Luz Garza y Su Conjunto. He recorded a top 10 hit titled “Impossible” in the ’80s and recorded with Flaco Jimenez and Peter Rowan at the BBC Studios in London, playing on tour with the likes of the Rolling Stones, Los Lobos and Willie Nelson in the early ’80s and late ’90s.
He continued his career until he was 83 years old, and was presented the Beeville Concert Association Lifetime award in 2017. He was a member of the Class of 2013 Tejano Roots Hall of Fame and was presented the Greg Paredez Bajo Sexto award in 2013. Bee County Commissioners designated Nov. 12 officially as Luz Garza day.
He was a lifetime parishioner of the St. James Catholic Church and a member of the Spanish choir. Another lifelong passion was fishing. He also served in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Ralph, Juan and Frank Garza; his wife, Carolina Ochoa Garza; and son-in-law, Manuel Villarreal.
Survivors include two sisters, Mary Rojas and Stella Sanchez; a daughter, Mary Elva Villarreal; two sons, Luz (Terry) Ochoa Garza and Benjamin (Leslie) Ochoa Garza; five grandchildren, Marilena Teresa, Clarissa Marie, Luz Alejandro, Benjamin Nicolas and Olivia Lorena; a great-grandchild; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home Friday, Dec. 27, from 3 to 9 p.m. with rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Luz Alejandro and Benjamin Nicolas; nephews, Juan Ricardo and Joseph Garza; and Higinio Casarez and Jo Jo Mendez.
Honorary pallbearers will be past and present fellow musicians.
