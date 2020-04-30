Lydia (Botello) Villarreal, 86, of Skidmore, Texas, passed away Friday, April 24, 2010, in Skidmore, Texas.
Mrs. Villarreal was born March 19, 1934, in Beeville, Texas, to Alberto Vela Botello & Leonor (Trevino) Botello. She married Adolfo Villarreal on June 8, 1956, and was a homemaker and a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alberto Vera Botello & Leonor Trevino Botello; brothers, Abel Botello, Adolfo Botello, Alberto Botello Jr. and Alfredo Botello; and a sister, Esmeralda Limon.
Survivors include her husband, Adolfo Villarreal Sr. of Skidmore; a son, Adolfo Villarreal Jr. of Harligen; a daughter, Viola Villarreal of Skidmore; a son, Jesse Jeffery Villarreal; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 a private burial will be held for the immediate family only at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Tony Gonzales, Mark Anthony Lopez, Guillermo Almaraz, Adolfo B. Villarreal Jr., Rene Limon and Jimmy Moreman.
