Lydia Ermin Castor, 78, of Austin, formerly of Beeville, Texas, joined her Maker on May 21, 2023. She was born May 10, 1945 in Trinidad and Tabago, and raised by Joseph and Mary Chaughsing.
Lydia was a Christian and longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Beeville and loved her church community. With her strong faith and trust in the Lord, she believed all things work out the way they are intended. She found peace and joy in working in her garden as well as in dancing and fishing. Gladiolas were her favorite flowers. The birth of each of her grandchildren was a happy highlight in her life. In addition to loving her family and church, Lydia absolutely loved animals especially cats and dogs. She was strong, loving and kind-hearted and was a giving community member always ready and willing to help.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Chaughsing; and a grandson, Lee.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include three daughters, Mary, Lynda and Susan; a son, Peter; a granddaughter, Christina; and two grandsons, Adam and Sidney.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at First Presbyterian Church in Beeville followed by the funeral service at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation: https://www.arborday.org/ or Shadow Cats: https://shadowcats.net/
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home