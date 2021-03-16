Lydia Sauceda Carranco was called to the Lord on March 13, 2021.
Lydia was born on February 27, 1937, in Beeville, TX, to Pablo Sauceda and Juliana Anzualda Sauceda. Lydia was a life-long member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and community. In childhood she attended Our Lady of Victory Catholic School. As an adult, she was an active member of the Catholic Church where she was an Eucharistic Minister, a Cruciestas (De Colores), a member of the St. Anne’s Society, and participated in the Spanish Choir where she loved to play the guitar and help organize the singing of “Las Mananitas” on Mother’s Day to the Mothers of the OLV community. Most of all, she supported her husband, the late Deacon Manuel G. Carranco. Although Lydia was never the center of attention, she was always the backbone and pillar of strength for her husband and helped him accomplish all of his duties as a deacon of the church. Together, one of their greatest dreams was fulfilled when they organized a visit to the Vatican and the Holy Land along with her comadre Paula Ramiez. Lydia volunteered in the cafeteria at the OLV School which turned into a full-time position. She later transferred to the BISD cafeteria where she worked for many years. Lydia loved to sing and perform with her family and anyone who was willing to accompany her. She also enjoyed performing in talent shows and making cakes for the Bingos. In her spare time, she was an avid quilter. She could see a pattern somewhere and turn it into a quilt. She was so methodical and detailed in her quilting that sometimes the quilts would take an extremely long time to make. The Carranco family joke was that a quilt would not be finished until the Millennium. When the Millennium came, the quilt was dubbed the “Millennium Quilt” which was given to her oldest daughter Sandra. She made a quilt for each one of her children and grandchildren. Lydia was famous for her wonderful cooking of rice and beans, but most of all her potato and egg tacos. As a mother of eight, she always believed breakfast was the most important meal of the day. There was always oatmeal, fruit and milk, but the most coveted were her potato and egg tacos. They were so good, they could even be eaten cold. Our dad would save one taco in his lunchbox for his youngest son Lucas for an after-school snack. As a Mother and Grandmother, she always supported her children and grandchildren in all of their school activities, endeavors, and sporting events. Upon meeting any stranger, she would let them know she was a mother of eight children. As a Tia, she loved to welcome her nieces and nephews from Chicago, Corpus Christi and the surrounding Beeville area to visit during the summers, Easter and drop-in visits where a meal was always ready to be prepared.
After the passing of her son Alex and her beloved husband “Meme”, she was cared for by all of her children, but most of all her son Michael who was by her side until the end.
As the silent pillar of strength to her family, the accomplishment she was most proud of was being a mother to her children and sending all eight of them to Our Lady of Victory Catholic School. Her greatest talent and gift was making each one of her children feel so special and as if they were her favorite.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Deacon Manuel G. Carranco, Sr.; son, Alexander Carranco; siblings, Adela S. Posada, Mauro Sauceda, Santos, Sauceda, Pablo Sauceda, Braulio Sauceda; mother-in-law, Angelita Garza.
Lydia is survived by her children, Sandra Carranco, Joyce (Greg) Gallow, Arnold (Jessica) Carranco, Lawrence Carranco, Michael Carranco, Manuel Carranco, Jr., Lucas Carranco; sisters, Julia (Feliz) Abrigo, Felicita ‘Tita’ (Bob) Annis; grandchildren, Aaron Carranco, Audrey Carranco, Sophia Carranco, Quinn Carranco, Lauren Carranco, Ashley Carranco, Claudia Carranco, Gabriel Carranco, Anisa Gallow and two great-grandchildren.
Beloved numerous nieces and nephews
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with the recitation of holy rosary at 7:00pm. Visitation will resume at 9:00am on Friday March 19, 2021, with the funeral Mass celebrated at 10:00am with Father Luke officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery # 2.
Pallbearers will be Gregory Gallow, Lucas Carranco, Aaron Carranco, Quinn Carranco, Gabriel Carranco and Gonzalo Posada, Jr.
Treviño Funeral Home