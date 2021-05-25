Lynn Purnell Hartsfield, 60, of Beeville, Texas, went to rest in everlasting peace on May 20, 2021.
Mr. Hartsfield was born in San Antonio on July 15, 1960, to Leroy Hartsfield Sr. and Alice Marie (Hodge) Morris. He was a construction foreman. He was baptized and was a member of Jones Chapel Methodist Church. You could always find Lynn supporting his grandchildren at their sporting events. He was a diehard Washington Red Skins fan. In his spare time, you could find him making wood furniture out of his home
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Quincy Davis, Easterling Davis Sr.; and uncle, Henry Davis.
Lynn is survived by his daughter, Valerie (Dion Davis) Hartsfield of Beeville; son, Derik Hartsfield of Beeville; siblings, Terry Hartsfield of Fort Worth, Leroy (Sabrina) Hartsfield of Jacksonville, Florida, Traci Hartsfield of Martinez, Georgia; grandchildren, Alonzo, Alex and Aleigha Hartsfield, Carrah, Kyra and Keyarrah Davis also numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home. A chapel service will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with Rev. Frank Tolliver officiating. Burial will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Keith Godley, Jimmy Camacho, Mitchell R. Smith, Mario Mendez, Bryan Bonner, Jesse Gonzales
Honorary pallbearers will be Alonso Hartsfield, Alex Hartsfield, Robert Smith.
Treviño Funeral Home