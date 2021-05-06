Mable (Benavides) Beltran passed away February 21, 2021, at 3:19pm at the age of 59.
She was born in Beeville, Texas, on July 22, 1961, and resided in Pearland, Texas. She was born to Angelita and David Benavides who are graced with her presence now.
She was married to her husband Jimmy Beltran and was blessed with 3 children, Crystal and Sonny Beltran and Sonya Fernandez; and 4 stepchildren, Tanya Aston, Chris, Jimmy Jr. and Jennifer Beltran. She had 3 sisters, Corrine Stokes, Sandra Contreras, Rachel “Gracie” Scheuerman; and 6 brothers, David, Rudy, Randy, Joe, Edward and David Lee Benavides.
She also had tons of amazing grandkids that will miss her dearly.