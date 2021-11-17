BEEVILLE – Madonna M. Thomas, 75, of Beeville, TX formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away at home with her family on November 15th, 2021. She was born May 20th, 1946, in Pittsburgh, PA to Frank and Angelia (Stringi) Battaglia.
She married Edward L Thomas on August 30th, 1968, in Pittsburgh, PA. She retired from Macy’s department store and never missed an opportunity to tell everyone she met about the love of Jesus Christ.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward L Thomas; her parents, Frank and Angelia Battaglia; and one brother, Ronald (Sandra) Battaglia.
She is survived by her sons, Frank (Suzan) Thomas of Beeville, TX, Sean (Sheree) Thomas of Moon Township., PA, Daniel Thomas of Castle Shannon, PA; her granddaughters, Jessica Thomas of Virginia Beach, VA and Lindsay Thomas of Boca Raton, FL.
All services are private, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Funeral Home