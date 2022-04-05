Memorial graveside services for Madrajean Underwood Penney, 94, of Little River Academy, Texas, will be held April 23, 2022, at 3pm at the Oakwood Cemetery in Refugio, Texas.
Mrs. Penney died Monday, March 21, at a Temple nursing home from Alzheimers.
She was born Dec. 29, 1927, in Refugio to James Monroe and Mattie Winifred Key Underwood.
She married Joe C. Penney Jr. on May 12, 1951, in Austin. Joe worked in the oil fields for 20 years which required travel all over the state. They lived in 36 different cities of Texas and New Mexico. Jean kept the books for Joe when he started his survey business until their retirement. They then traveled in their camper and became gatekeepers for the Corps of Engineers Parks in Bell County.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Aug. 5, 2010; mother and father; brother, G. Milton Underwood; and sister Dorthy W. Sammons.
Survivors include a son, James M. Penney of Houston; a daughter, Nancy McDonald and husband, Jimmie of Little River Academy; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
