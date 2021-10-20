Magdalena (Torres) Hubbard, 69, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
Magdalena was born April 6, 1952, in Corpus Christi to Dolores (Sauceda) Torres and Calixtro C. Torres Sr. She was a 1971 graduate of Mathis High School and earned an associate’s degree from Bee County College. She married Michael P. Hubbard Sr. March 23, 1973, at NAS Chase Field in Beeville. She was employed with Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a counsel substitute. Family life, gardening and doing puzzles brought her much joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dolores (Sauceda) and Calixtro Torres Sr.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Michael P. Hubbard Sr. of Beeville; two sons, Mark P. (Katie) Hubbard and Michael P. (Shay) Hubbard II; three sisters, Dolores (Mark) Torres-Davis, Estella (Willie) Scott and Kathy T. (Cris) Woodring; a brother, Calxitro S. (Terry) Torres Jr.; and grandchildren, Chris, Ayden, Genesis, Ruben, Emma, Kalvin, Marley, Mark and Kaitlyn.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, at New Life Church in Beeville with Rev. Jesse Berthold officiating.
