BEEVILLE – Malcom “Andy” Anderson, 66, passed away at his home on August 11, 2021.
He was born in San Antonio, Texas, on Feb. 17, 1955, to the late Vernon Bailey and Juanita D. (Gonzales) Anderson. He married Catherine Irene McMurray on Nov. 9, 1974, in San Antonio, Tx.
He was a retired peace officer, former Harbormaster of Aransas Pass, Texas, former security guard for Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville, and Past Master of Beeville Lodge #261 A.F. & A.M.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bailey Franklin Anderson and Bobby Anderson, both of San Antonio.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Irene Anderson of Beeville; one daughter, Madeleine Marie (Santos) Mendoza of Beeville; four sons, Vernon Lee Anderson of Beeville, Robert Malcom Anderson of San Antonio, Warren Bailey Anderson of Beeville, and Thomas Olin (Valerie) Anderson of Austin; one granddaughter, Bailey Isabel Mendoza; two brothers, Leland L. (Bonnie) Anderson of Savannah, Oklahoma, and Larry (Glenda) Anderson of New Braunfels; one sister, Nancy Fief of Gustine, Texas. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A small memorial service is to be held September 4, 2021, at 11:00am at Veterans Memorial Park in Beeville with members of Beeville Lodge #261 A.F. & A.M., including his son, Vernon, performing Masonic services.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the American Kidney Fund or Texas Masonic Charities Foundation.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel