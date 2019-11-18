Manuel C. Garcia, 83, of Beeville, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Beeville.
Mr. Garcia was born July 10, 1936, in Kingsville to Clara Cisneros and Manuel Garcia. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a truck driver for Beck Brothers. He was a member of Saint James Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, Gary Garcia; two sisters, Idolina Arrisola and Amanda Garcia; and a brother, Israel “Rey” Garcia.
Survivors include a son, David (Jackie) Longoria Sr.; a sister, Linda Menchaca; two nephews, Jaime Hernandez and Sonny Hernandez Jr.; a niece, Teresa Hernandez; a grandson, David A. Longoria; and former wife, Carolina Garcia.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Saint James Catholic Church. Burial followed at San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville Community.
Pallbearers will be David A. Longoria, Manuel Hernandez, Jaime Hernandez Jr., Jason Lee Hernandez, Brian Gaona and Joe Arrvizo.
Honorary pallbearers will be Henry O. Garcia, Sonny Hernandez III, Fernando Cisneros and Margarito Gutierrez.
Treviño Funeral Home