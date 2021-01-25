Manuel Dale Madrigal passed away January 16, 2021, at his country home in Beeville, Texas, at the age of 68.
Manuel was born April 2, 1952, in George West to Estevan Madrigal and Elvira Gutierrez. He worked in the maintenance department at a local nursing home. He loved animals.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include six sisters, Elva (Pedro) Navejar, Elda Perez, Edna Saenz, Elsa (Richard) Contreras, Elida (Ronnie) Ramirez and Elma Rodriguez (Arturo) Villarreal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
