Manuel “Meme” Gonzales, 54, of Beeville, passed away on May 10, 2021. He was born January 27, 1967, to Adolfo V. Gonzales and Mercedes “Meche” Gonzales, who preceded him in death. Manuel was a Physical Therapy Assistant at Exclusive Home Health.
Manuel is survived by his wife, Marissa Gonzales; three sons, John Manuel Gonzales of Beeville, Matthew Gonzales of San Antonio, and Michael Gonzales of Tuleta; one daughter, Alyssa Gonzales of Tuleta; four brothers, Adolf (Irene) Gonzales, Greg (Danielle) Gonzales, George Gonzales, and Gary Gonzales; four sisters, Rebecca I. Gonzales, Felipita (Jose) Bastida, Rosie (Gary) Coffeen, and Gracie (Joseph) Garcia; his beloved nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins and friends.
Manuel’s pride and joy were his children. He loved his family, loved God, and lived to help others. After surviving a tragic car accident at a young age that was expected to leave him severely impaired, Manuel defied the odds and fully recovered. Inspired by the medical staff that assisted in his recovery, Manuel went on to become a physical therapy assistant. He always said that he felt God saved him for a purpose, and that his purpose was to help heal others. He genuinely cared for all his patients and found true joy in being able to improve their quality of life. Manuel had a smile that would warm your heart and a laugh that would fill a room. His memory will be cherished by his loving family, his work family, and by all the lives he touched.
The Gonzales family would like to express their gratitude to Nurse Practitioner Monica Deitz of Community Action Health Center Sinton, Dr. Michael Nash and his staff in Calallen, the staff of Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline, the ER staff at MD Anderson Houston, and the staff of Exclusive Home Health in Beeville.
A memorial rosary will be recited at 10 am on Friday, May 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 am with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Interment of his cremains will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel