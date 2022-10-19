Manuel Pena De la Rosa, age 95, passed away in Snyder on Friday, October 14th, 2022.
No services planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Miller Family Funeral Home.
Mr. De la Rosa was born on May 19th, 1927 in Tynan, Texas to Santos and Maria (Pena) De la Rosa.
He married Beatrice Garcia on October 1st, 1960 in Snyder, Texas. She preceded him in death, on January 9th, 2020. He was a Jehovah’s Witness who loved working in the yard, watching western movies, drinking coffee in the mornings and eating sweets. He was also known for being so kind and always smiling.
He is survived by 3 daughters, Janie Guerrero and husband Danny of Snyder, TX, Dianna Rodriguez and husband Jesse of Snyder, TX and Nelda Martinez and husband Benji of Snyder, TX; 3 granddaughters, Nikki Martinez and husband Dennis of Snyder, TX, Cassi Garza and husband James of Snyder, TX and Priscilla Guerrero of Snyder, TX; 2 grandsons, Zakary Rodriguez of Snyder, TX and Brice Martinez of Snyder, TX; great-granddaughter, Maci Mai of Snyder, TX; sister, Mae Gutierrez of Snyder, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Santos and Marie (Pena) De la Rosa; wife, Beatrice (Garcia) De la Rosa and several brothers and sisters.
