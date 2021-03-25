Manuel Resio, 85, of Tynan, Texas, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2021.
Mr. Resio was born in Monteola, Texas, on December 25, 1935, to Leandro and Guadalupe (Trejo) Resio. He was a retired truck driver also a devoted Catholic and Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Velia Resio of Tynan; daughters, Yolanda R. Hernandez of Corpus Christi, Adela R. (David) Gaitan of Sandia; 7 grandchildren, Velia Patricia (Aizer) Cavazos, Juan Jose (Emily) Hernandez Jr., Lauro Manuel (Amber) Hernandez, David Hernandez, Yolanda Maria (Andrew Rico) Hernandez, David (Angelina) Gaitan Jr., Raquel Renee (Clarence) Lomard; siblings, Maria De Jesus Casarez, Antonia (Santiago) Munoz, Pedro (Cynthia) Resio, Roberto (Jean) Resio, Raul (Celerina) Resio; sisters-in-law, Maria Luisa Resio and Adela Trejo; also 13 great-grandchildren.
Manuel is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Juaquin Resio, Santiago Trejo, Juan Resio and Jesusa Garza; and brother-in-law, Bene Casarez.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 4:00pm until 8:00pm with a holy rosary to be recited at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Tynan.
Burial will be private.
Treviño Funeral Home