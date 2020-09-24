BEEVILLE – Manuel S. Garcia, Jr., 75, of Beeville, passed away on Sept. 22, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on Aug. 10, 1945, to Manuel H. and Eufemia (Salas) Garcia. He married Maria Herrera on February 14, 1981, in Beeville, Texas. He was a retired nurse and had worked for several nursing homes in the surrounding area.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one step-son, Richard Luis Garcia; three sisters, Antonia Gonzales, Juanita Velasquez and Maria Rodriguez; five brothers, Natividad Luna, Benito, Domingo, Ramon and Pablo Garcia.
He is survived by his wife, Mary H. Garcia of Beeville; two daughters, Yvonne (Michelle) Garcia of Yelm, Washington, and Yvette (Eutiquio) Villarreal of Houston; one son, Michael (Jeannie) Garcia of Seguin; two stepsons, Daniel Orlando Garcia and Joe H. Garcia both from Corpus Christi, Texas; two step-daughters, Maria Consuelo “Chelo” Ojeda of San Antonio and Belinda (Eloy) Tapia of Beeville; six siblings, Nuemi Garcia, Frances Guerra, Cookie Campos, Ernestina Belyeu, Jesse Garcia and Alfredo Luna. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Friday, Sept. 25, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Our Lady of Victory Church with Father Luke officiating. Burial will follow at the Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers will be Rocky Tapia, Jerome Tapia, Jacob Ojeda, Manuel Porras,Adan Coronado, Michael Garcia, Damon Hermosa and Devin Medina.
