BEEVILLE – Mrs. Marcela G. Duenez, 87, passed away on Aug. 25, 2021. She was born on Jan. 30, 1934, in Bee County, Texas. She married Pedro Guajardo Duenes on Sept. 8, 1951, in Pawnee, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Solferino and Felicita (Saenz) Garcia; one daughter, Lydia Duenes; sister, Carmen Gonzales; and two brothers, Pablo Rodriguez and Victor Rodriguez.
She is survived by two daughters, Maria Duenes Lopez of Beeville, and Teresa Duenes Autry of Houston; two sons, Pedro Duenes, Jr. of Pawnee and David Duenez of Beeville; two brothers, Epimenio (Angie) Garcia of Beeville and Bartolome (Maria) Garcia of Brady, Texas; one sister, Otilia Duenez of Shallowater, Texas. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson.
Visitation will be held at 9 am on Monday, Aug. 30, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am with Rev. Frankie Lee Riojas officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Pawnee, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers are Timothy Autry, Epi Garcia, Jr., Jacob Coffman, Joel Saenz, Steven Saenz, Raul Duenez and Benito Perez, Jr.
