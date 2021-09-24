Marchetta Jane Stillwell-White

Marchetta, age 83, was born on June 5, 1938, in Spirit Lake, Iowa, and passed away on September. 8, 2021, in Beeville. She was loved and will be missed by many around town and the country. Her memorial will be help on October 2, 2021, at the local VFW Hall in Beeville. This will be a come and go service with food provided. Mask and social distance are encouraged.
She always said she loved the summers of Iowa around the Great Lakes and the winters in Texas, just never figured out how to do that with all the activities she was involve with in Beeville, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, American Legions, The Red Hats, Lions Club, and The Native American Council of Beeville and Corpus Christi and The Girl Scouts of America. She was big into baking anything for anyone’s fundraiser or “just because you mentioned you like her food”. She enjoyed doing the Birthday Club cards from pen pals around the world. She was proud of her county fair blue and red ribbons which were on display in her home office.
She was an avid collector of antique glass, Indian artifacts, old dolls, old Girl Scouts uniforms, well pretty much anything that was old, or new she wasn’t picky. Her eccentric personality matched her collections of many different things. To say she was one particular religion would be an understatement She would have the Christmas tree in one comer and a Jewish Menorah in another. She’d serve you a Christmas ham with a side of matzo ball in her Indian headdress.
She was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin F. and Cecile Stillwell Mac Donald, her step-dad Sam Mac Donald, her 2 husbands J.B. White of Beeville and Robert Mammen of Iowa, along with Marcie and David Mammen of Beeville and Daniel Larkin of Beeville. She is survived by her remaining children, Mike Mammen of Iowa, Kathy Mammen-Moore of Victoria, and Ben Gamer of Beeville, sister Linda Fogleman of North Carolina, 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Her ashes will be scattered around her favorite places in Iowa, per her wishes.