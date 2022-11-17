Marcia Anne Carey-Reyes, 79, passed away November 16, 2022, lovingly surrounded by her family at her home in Beeville, Texas.
Marcia was born December 11, 1942 in Salisbury, Maryland, to Paul Carey Sr. and Lucy (Insley) Carey. She graduated as Valedictorian of Snow Hill High School in Snow Hill, Maryland in 1960 and furthered her education earning an Associate’s degree in Business from Coastal Bend College where she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. She retired from Coastal Bend College after numerous years serving as an academic faculty secretary.
She married Joe R. Reyes on March 18, 2005 in Bee County. She loved traveling, reading books, doing puzzles and taking care of her animals. She also enjoyed gardening and being in nature but most of all, she loved her grandchildren deeply. She absolutely loved helping homeschool her grandson, Andy Casner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucy and Paul Carey Sr.; a brother, Paul Carey Jr.; and her son, Michael Cherrix.
Survivors include her husband of 17 years, Joe R. Reyes; two daughters, Michelle Cherrix and Melissa (Alan) Meredith; a son, Stephen (Lorraine) Casner; sister, Stella Vollmer; and grandchildren, Daniel Cherrix, Malyssa Casner, Andy Casner, Allyson Meredith, Myles Meredith and Aaron Meredith.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home