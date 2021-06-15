Margarita G. Gutierrez, 78, of Mathis, Texas, was peacefully called to Heaven on June 13, 2021.
She was born in Beeville on November 19, 1942, to Victor Gonzales and Guadalupe Rocha. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mathis also a Guadalupana and Cursillista.
She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Flavio C. Gutierrez; brothers, Victor R. Gonzales, Francisco R. Gonzales; sister, Ramona G. Garcia; one half-brother, Jose Guadalupe Gonzales of Victoria; and five half-sisters, Juanita Maldonado, Carmela Espinoza, Petra Garza, Dolores Garcia.
Margarita is survived by her daughters, Cristelia (Pedro) Cavazos, Maria Criselda (Daniel) Gaitan; sons, Juan David Gutierrez and Jose Flavio Gutierrez all of Mathis, Texas; grandchildren, Ramiro Torres Jr., Juan David Gutierrez Jr., Donna Marie Salazar, Gasper Torres Jr., Isabel Guadalupe Gutierrez, Ricardo Gaitan, Jose Flavio Gutierrez III, David Israel Gutierrez, Catarina Mae Gutierrez; also numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary to follow at 7:00pm that evening.
Visitation will continue at 9:00am on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00am with Father Peter Thenan officiating. Burial will follow at Descanso Eterno #2.
Pallbearers will be Ramiro Torres Jr., Juan David Gutierrez Jr., Donna Salazar, Ricardo Gaitan, Gaspar Torres, David Israel Gutierrez.
Treviño Funeral Home