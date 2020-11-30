Mr. Margarito D. Vasquez Jr., 65, of Beeville, Texas passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020.
He was born on January 28, 1955, in Kingsville, Texas, to Margarito G. Vasquez and Elisa De La Rosa Vasquez.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Roland D. Vasquez, Nora D. Vasquez.
Margarito is survived by his siblings, Noe D. (Cathy) Vasquez of Floresville, Rudy D. Vasquez, Roy D. (Olga) Vasquez both of Beeville, Roel D. (Roxanne) Vasquez of Corpus Christi, Lionel D. Vasquez of Beeville, Velma (Ben) Garcia of Corpus Christi, Hector D. (Elisa) Vasquez of Beeville and Veronica D. (Mario) Leal of Corpus Christi.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Trevino Funeral Home with the recitation of the rosary to follow at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Friday, December 4, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Noe D. Vasquez, Roy D. Vasquez, Roel D. Vasquez, Lionel D. Vasquez, Hector D. Vasquez and Cody D. Vasquez.
