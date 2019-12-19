Margarito Fernandez

Margarito “Mike” Fernandez, 68, of Beeville, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Mr. Fernandez was born June 10, 1951, in Beeville to Pablo Jose and Enriqueta S. (Saenz) Fernandez. He married Rafaela “Nora” Fernandez on March 17, 1975, in Kaufman and was retired from H-E-B Grocery in Beeville where he had worked in the meat market department.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Pablo A. Fernandez and Baldemar S. Fernandez; a sister, Rosa Lidia Coffeen; and a nephew, Fernando Coffeen.
Survivors include his wife, Rafaela “Nora” Fernandez; a daughter, Melissa (Lee) Padilla of New Mexico; four sons, Michael (Lucy) Fernandez of San Antonio, Pablo Jose (Mari) Fernandez and Johnny Fernandez both of Beeville, and Carlos (Fabiola) Fernandez of Alice; a sister, Anna Ramirez Fernandez of Round Rock; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at New Hope Christian Church with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, with Pastor Salvador Rincon officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Steven Garcia, Vicente Fernandez, Marco Fernandez, Ray Anthony Ramirez, Justin Gonzales and Thomas Lee Coffeen.
Honorary pallbearers will be all H-E-B partners and his family at New Hope Christian Church.
