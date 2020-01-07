Margarito (Mike) V. Reyes, 85, died Friday, December 27, 2019, in San Antonio with his beloved companion and wife Elida Reyes and his daughter Sonya Wright-Kling by his side.
Mike was one of 14 children born in the Berclair, Texas area to Carlos Reyes B. and Maria Villarreal Reyes. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and 12 siblings, including Lucas Reyes of Beeville.
He is survived by Elida, sister Stella Naranjo, son Tony Reyes, daughter Sonya (husband James Kling), six grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Many may recall Mike’s athletic abilities on the football and baseball fields for Beeville High School before he left to attend Texas A&M University. Mike nominated his mother Maria V. Reyes as Aggie Mother of the Year his senior year and she was selected unanimously for that honor in 1956. After serving in the Army following his graduation from A&M, Mike spent much of his career with Halliburton, capped with his appointment as President of Halliburton Latin America in 1981.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 3, 2020, at 7 p.m. at The Mission Park Chapel at 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive, San Antonio, with private burial on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Mission Park – Dominion.
Those wishing to make a contribution in Mike’s memory may do so with the TAMU Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840.