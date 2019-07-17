Marguerite Thompson Chadwick Zimmer

Marguerite “Marji” Thompson Chadwick Zimmer, 64, died unexpectedly at her home in Beeville Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Mrs. Zimmer was born Aug. 19, 1954, in Beeville to Barbara Clare Smith and Don Thompson Sr. She married John S. Zimmer Jr. in June 1975 in Beeville. She retired as an LVN and was a member of the Episcopal faith. She enjoyed making stained glass crosses, painting and quilting.
She was preceded in death by her father, Don Thompson Sr.; her mother, Barbara Chadwick; her stepfather, Doug Chadwick; and a brother, Don Thompson Jr.
Survivors include her husband, John S. Zimmer Jr. of Beeville; two daughters, Chandra (Everett) Porter of Phoenix, Arizona, and Heather Zimmer of Beeville; a brother, John Allen (Dorothy) McClendon Jr. of Mineral; a sister, Debra (Jim) Doggett of Austin; two grandchildren, Justin Vidaure and Lauren Vidaure; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 2 o’clock that afternoon with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Matt Zimmer Jr., Matt Wagner, Paul Zimmer Jr., Justin McGriff, Ronnie Williams, Ryan Williams, Tony Perez and Paul Zimmer Sr.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home