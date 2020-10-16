NORMANNA – Maria A. Gomez, 59, of Normanna, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on April 11, 1961, in Beeville, Texas, to Jesus G. and Estella (Adamez) Gomez. She worked as a career counselor for Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend for 19 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jesus Gomez, Jr.; sister, Cynthia Moreno; two uncles, Martin and Pedro Gomez; three aunts, Eva Salazar, Luisa Gomez and Santos Reyes; and one niece, Samantha Gomez.
She is survived by one daughter, Amanda (Dustin Lara) Gomez of Falls City; one son, Edwin Michael Rhodes of Normanna; granddaughter, Adalyn Joy Lara of Falls City; four brothers, Emilio Gomez and Gerardo (Ramona) Gomez, both of Normanna, and Jesus Juan (Sierra) Gomez and Antero (Jessica) Gonzales, both of Beeville; three sisters, Janie (Martin) Puente of Houston, Elvia (Danny) Saenz and Romana (Mark) Carabajal, both of Beeville.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Monday, Oct. 19, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Our Lady of Victory Church with Father. Luke officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are Edwin Michael Rhodes, Jesus Juan Gomez, Gerardo Gomez, Sr., Gerardo Gomez, Jr., Matthew Carabajal, Mark Ryan Carabajal, Martin Puente and Emilio Gomez.
Honorary pallbearers are Antero Gonzales, Amanda Gomez, Adalyn Joy Lara, Emileigh Ravae Gomez, Noah Carabajal and Luke Carabajal.
