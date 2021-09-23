Maria A. Villarreal entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August, 25, 2021, at the age of 70 years.
She was born to the late Procopio and Francisca Rodriguez of Beeville, Texas. She received her GED and was an accounting cashier for many years at Foxwoods Resort and Casino.
She was married to Ernest L. Villarreal in Beeville on April 26, 1968. Maria is survived by three children: Ernie Villarreal of Texas, Patricia V. Harris of Connecticut; and Angie L. Villarreal of Virginia. She is also survived by Hajra Masic, daughter -in-law; Edward B. Harris, son-in-law; three grandchildren, Alexis A. Harris, Ayden P. Harris and Andrew E. Harris;.Besides her children and grandchildren, Maria is survived by 7 brothers and 5 sisters and a numerous amount of nieces and nephews.
Maria was a country girl that yearned for the city life. She was a self-taught woman, who was determined to further herself in every way.
As a military wife, she welcomed the opportunity to travel and live abroad and state side. She embraced the diversity the world had to offer. Her interior design style was a reflection of her travels and displayed in the quality of her choices and creative intuition to select timeless pieces. She instilled in her children the meaning of family, integrity and providing a moral compass that keeps us whole and united.
To her children and grandchildren her positivity was infectious, her kindness unlimited and the wealth of her wisdom priceless. A legacy of love and unequivocal worth.