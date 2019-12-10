Maria Adelita Puga, 65, of Beeville, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Corpus Christi.
Mrs. Puga was born March 12, 1954, in Beeville to Dora Herrera and Espiridion Arrizola Sr. She married Benito Puga Jr. and was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and Native American Council of Beeville. She enjoyed taking line dance classes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benito Puga Jr.; her parents, Dora and Espiridion Arrizola Sr.; and a sister, Dora Arrizola.
Survivors include two daughters, Rose (Armando) Salazar and Laura M. Puga, both of Beeville; five sons, Benito A. Puga III of San Antonio, Daniel (Jo-Ann) Puga, Patrick A. Puga, Matthew E. Puga and Jonah I. Puga, all of Beeville; brothers, Espiridion (Edna) Arrizola of Crowley, Jacinto (Frances) Arrizola of Fort Worth, Alex (Sharon) Arrizola of Golden and David Arrizola of Beeville; sisters, Rosita (Roger) Kelly and Anna Mark, both of Beeville, Rosario (Mike) Gates of Fort Worth and Maria Terry (Frank) Suhan of Corpus Christi; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Lukose Thirunelliparambil officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Treviño Funeral Home