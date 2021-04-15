BEEVILLE – Maria Alicia (Mary) Holmes, 63, of Beeville, passed away on April 14, 2021. She was born on May 21, 1957, in Beeville, Texas, to Flumencio and Onesima (Botello) Rodriguez. She had worked in the bakery department for H-E-B for over 15 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Flumencio and Onesima Rodriguez; one sister, Viola Perez and her son, Daniel Marcos Holmes.
She is survived by two daughters, Deanna (Robert) Arrisola and Dayna Holmes, both of Beeville; one sister, Elva Rodriguez of Beeville; five grandchildren, Leanna Nicole (Jacob) Rodriguez, Raven Xavier Garcia, Syber Razielle Garcia, Robert Lee Arrisola, Jr. and Julianna Marie Arrisola; one great-granddaughter, Kayden Lei Rodriguez.
Visitation will be held from 3-8pm on Friday, April 16, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, April 17, at Oak Park Memorial. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are Raven Garcia, Syber Garcia, Jacob Garza, Moses Villarreal, Danny Villarreal and Robert Arrisola, Jr.
