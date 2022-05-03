Maria Anita Martinez, age 79, of Beeville, passed away April 24, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Martinez was born in Beeville, Texas on March 8, 1943, to Francisco S. and Guadalupe (Loya) Ortega. She married Manuel Martinez, Sr.
Mrs. Martinez graduated from A C. Jones High School and college. She received her Associates Degree as a Registered Nurse and worked in several hospitals. She loved her job taking care of patients and loved spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by spouse; Manuel Martinez, Sr. parents; Francisco S. and Guadalupe L. Ortega and a daughter; Marine Marie Harrison.
Survivors include one son, Manuel Martinez, Jr. of Victoria; three granddaughters, Mistie (Allan) Galloway, Jazlyn Harrison and Sierra Martinez; one grandson, Jeremiah Harrison; a great-son, Brandon Galloway; and two great-granddaughters, Paige Galloway and Makenzie Galloway all of Beeville.
Burial will be private.
Arrangements entrusted toTrevino Funeral Home, Beeville