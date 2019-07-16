Maria B. Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas and formerly of Berclair Texas, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the age of 62.
Maria was born March 20, 1957 in Beeville to Leonardo Rodriguez and Olivia (Barrientes) Rodriguez. She was employed as a customer service representative with the Internal Revenue Service from which she retired after 35 years. She was a member of the Catholic faith and loved fishing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonardo and Olivia B. Rodriguez; three brothers, Refugio Rodriguez Sr., Eustabo Rodriguez and Leonardo Rodriguez Jr.; and a sister, Lydia Baldillez.
Survivors include two brothers, Joe Anthony (Maria) Rodriguez, Sr. and Luz Rodriguez, both of Beeville; two sisters, Imelda (Enrique) Vasquez, Sr. of Berclair and Gloria Rodriguez of Beeville; her beloved pet, “Smokie”; her best friend, Melinda Richardson of San Antonio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Angelus Funeral Home Chapel in Beeville with a Rosary to be recited there at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church in Beeville with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Matt Stone, Mark Perez, Joe DeLaCruz, Hector Baldillez, Jr., Sergio Vasquez, Leonard Barrientes and Edward Cerda, III.
Angelus Funeral Home