Maria Consuelo Silva, 55, of Beeville, Texas passed away on August 29, 2021.
Mrs. Silva was born in Beeville on November 16, 1965, to Jose Cano and Maria Zuniga Cano. She was a cook for over 25 years.
She is preceded in death by her father; sister, Maria T. Hernandez; brothers, David Cano, Joe Cano Jr. and Ramiro Cano.
Maria is survived by her mother, Maria Z. Cano; spouse, Robert S. Silva; sons, Leonard (Ashley) Cano, Aaron Silva, daughters, April (Jeremy) Rivera, Ashley Silva; brothers, Albert (Brenda) Cano, Armando (Yvette) Cano; sisters, Rosalinda Flores, Gracie (Scott) Ogle; and 14 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory # 2 Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Leonard Cano, Aaron Silva, Jeremy Rivera, Albert Cano, Armando Cano and Scott Madrigal.
Treviño Funeral Home