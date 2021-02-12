Our beloved Maria Dalia Salazar entered eternal rest on December 17, 2020, in El Paso, TX. She was born in Beeville, TX, on December 14, 1953, to Jenaro and Marie Elisa “Velde” Arrisola; and now reunites with her parents and brothers, Ricky Arrisola and Hector Arrisola and brother-in-law Mitchell Smith.
Dalia was a kind and gentle soul that was always willing to give a lending hand. She had quite the green thumb and enjoyed tending to her plants. She enjoyed sewing and making things for friends and family. Her biggest joy was spending time with her three grandchildren, Carissa, Ava and Gabriel.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories the love of her life of over 50 years, Gonzalo “Chale” Salazar; her daughter, Monica Mendoza (Manny); son, Ashley Salazar; grandchildren: Carissa Grace Mendoza, Ava Celeste Mendoza, Gabriel Manuel Mendoza; siblings: Genaro Arrisola (Mary Jane), Yolanda Smith , Joyce Penick (Brandon); and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
