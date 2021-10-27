Maria Dolores Servantes, of Beeville, Texas, entered eternal rest on, September 2, 2021, at the age of 61.
Ms. Servantes was born on April 8, 1960, in Beeville to Jose and Marcelina Guerra Servantes. She graduated from A.C. Jones High School in 1979 and attended Bee County College for 2 years. Maria was a teacher’s assistant for 30 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Margarita S. Valdez, Florencita Servantes, Felipa S. Garcia and Jose Jaime Servantes.
Maria is survived by her siblings, Petra Serrano of Skidmore, Guadalupe Valdez of Three Rivers, Miss Dominga Servantes, Catarina (Ray) Rorick, both of Beeville, Juanita S. Guerrero, Teresa (Isrrael) Servantes, both of Houston, Tomasita S. Maldonado, Valentina, Elva and Patricia Servantes, all of Channelview, Esteban (Lisa) Servantes of San Antonio and Cristobal Servantes of Beeville.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 10:00am with a memorial service to follow 12:30pm with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory #2.
