Maria Elena “Mary” Falcon, 71, of Beeville, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Mrs. Falcon was born March 23, 1948, to Susie and Ramirez Falcon. She had worked as the manager for South Texas Loans and in the business for more than 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her mother; and two sisters, Minerva Cisneros and Stella Falcon Perez.
Survivors include her husband, Ernesto “Neto” Cantu of Beeville; a son, Ernest Everett (Taylor Rose) Cantu Jr. of Beeville; two brothers, Hector (Alice) Falcon and Obidio (Linda) Falcon, both of Refugio; four grandchildren, Audree Lynn, Kimberly Rose, Ernest Everett Cantu III and Lorenzo Ernest Cantu; five nieces; and one nephew.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
Her body will lie in repose at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will be celebrated there at 10 a.m. with Father Lukose Thirunelliparambil officiating. Interment will follow at the St. Bernard Cemetery in Woodsboro.
Pallbearers will be Andy Rocha, Mark Baladez, John Cisneros, Ernest Cantu Jr., Jimmy “Bobo” Cantu and Robert Cantu.
