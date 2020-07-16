BEEVILLE – Maria Elva Solis, 84, of Beeville, passed away on July 14, 2020. She was born on June 3, 1936, in Beeville, Texas to Jose and Juanita (Vasquez) Baltazar. She married Santiago Solis on Oct. 25, 1955, in Victoria, Tx.
She was preceded in death by her husband; one daughter, Maria Pradt; brother, Lelo Baltazar; and two sisters, Christina Chapa and Estella Holloway.
She is survived by two daughters, Sophia Soliz and Belinda Aguirre, both of Beeville; one son, Santiago Solis, Jr. of Beeville; and two brothers, Ruben and Jose “Prieto” Baltazar, both of Beeville. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Sunday, July 19, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm.
Graveside services will be held at 10 am on Monday, July 20, at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2 with Deacon Luis Trevino officiating.
Serving as pallbearers are Joel Soliz, Sr., Joseph Soliz, John Soliz, Joel Soliz, Jr., Mauricio Soliz and Frank Cuellar, Jr.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel