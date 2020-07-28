Maria G. Rodriguez, 78, of Pawnee, Texas, passed away on July 23, 2020.
She was born in Kenedy, Texas, on March 4, 1942, to Manuel Garcia and Eufemia (Salas) Garcia. She was a retired teacher. She graduated from high school and went to college in Kingsville, Texas, at Texas A&M and Del Mar college with a bachelor’s degree and associate degree in Teaching Education Pre K-4th grade. Maria was a teacher for many years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raul R. Rodriguez; grandson, Matthew Travis Martinez; 5 brothers; and 2 sisters.
Maria is survived by her daughter, Christina Martinez (Roy “Ninja” Gibbs) of Beeville, Texas; grandchildren, Eric Martinez, Robert Martinez, Kenneth Martinez, Cassandra Martinez, Roy Gibbs III, Shaquita Gibbs, Troyvelle Gibbs, Royjay Gibbs and Caitlin Morton; 3 brothers and 4 sisters; 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. that evening.
Chapel service will be conducted on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Treviño Funeral Home with Pastor Jesse Berthold officiating. Interment will follow at Mineral Cemetery
Pallbearers will be Eric Martinez, Robert Martinez, Kenneth Martinez, Eryc Martinez, Christopher Turner and Aydryan Martinez.
