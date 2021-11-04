Maria Guadalupe Aleman Mata was born on October 24, 1939, in Goliad, Texas, to Pedro & Evarista Ortega Aleman, Sr. She married Nicanor Mata on June 5, 1955, in Beeville, Texas.
She entered her eternal heavenly home on November 2, 2021, where she has joined her parents, husband Nicanor Mata, her sons, Luis & Carlos, her granddaughter Leticia Mata and all her siblings. We can graciously say she is home with Jesus and her loved ones. Maria G. Mata confessed Jesus as her Lord and Savior March 19, 2019, in the San Antonio, Texas, while in the hospital. She enjoyed playing Bingo and was an amazing dancer.
She is survived by her son Ricardo Mata of Beeville, Texas, 25 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Treviño Funeral Home. Chapel service will be conducted on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory #2 Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Abel Suniga, I.C. Cruz, Randy Gonzales, Daniel Alvarez, Luis Mata & Leroy Gonzales.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Gonzales & Joe Suniga.
