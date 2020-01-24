Maria Guadalupe S. Cirone, 75, of Beeville, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Mrs. Cirone was born April 9, 1944, in Beeville to Jose and Maria (Salinas) Suniga. She married Anthony Charles Cirone on Jan. 16, 1971, in Richfield, Connecticut, and had retired as an LVN for 35 years.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; her husband on March 20, 2018; and a sister, Elida Perez.
Survivors include a daughter, Audra Marie Cirone of Beeville; a son, John Joseph (Marisela) Cirone of Beeville; three grandchildren, Angelica Marie Cirone, John Anthony Cirone and Izabella Marie Cirone; two great-grandchildren; four brothers, Enrique (Renda) Suniga of Indiana, and Daniel, Jose and Robert Suniga, all of Beeville; three sisters, Elvira (Esteban) Puentes of Olmos Community, Adela (Kerry) Glew of Florida and Sulema Suniga of Beeville.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 o’clock with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. Cremation services will follow.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel