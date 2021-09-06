BEEVILLE – Maria (Helen) Salazar Stiles, 77, of Beeville, Texas passed away on September 1, 2021. Mrs. Stiles was born in Beeville on Dec. 18, 1943, to Jose and Trinidad (Salinas) Salazar. She was a devout Catholic. She retired as a certified nursing assistant after many years. After retirement, she devoted all her time to her loving family, especially her grandchildren. She loved going to watch her grandchildren play their sports and perform in their school functions. She loved going on cruises and enjoyed attending bingo events and casinos.
Maria is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard Stiles, a daughter, Terri Gorski; two brothers, Ramon and Jesus Salazar; three sisters, Teresa Salazar, Estella Peloquin and Baudelia Hibbett. She is also preceded in death by several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
She is survived by a daughter, Norma (Vicente) Cuellar of Beeville; sons, Herman (Taunia) Halcomb of Austin, William (Carmen) Halcomb of Wylie, Robert Halcomb of Houston and Bernard Stiles, Jr. of Beeville; brothers, Jose Salazar, Armando (Rose) Salazar and Ralf (Elvira) Salazar, all of Beeville; sisters, Anita (Ernest) DeLuna, Emma (Frank) Cunningham and Guadalupe (Leo) Alvarado all of Beeville, San Juanita Boyles and Dora Salazar, both of San Antonio, Lydia (Kenneth) Jarrie of Providence, Rhode Island; aunt, Elida Salinas Escalon of Beeville. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Friday, Sept. 10, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. The holy rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 pm on Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Fr. Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are Phillip Halcomb, Hunter Halcomb, Blake Halcomb, Vincent Rowell, Ernesto DeLuna, Ernesto DeLuna, Jr., Troy Hughes and Martin Salazar.
Honorary pallbearers are Christopher Barker, Noah Stiles- Cuellar, Robert T. Halcomb, Austin Halcomb, Aaron Stiles- Cuellar and Rachelle Rivas.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel